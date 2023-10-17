Hyderabad: Senior officials from USAID visit NIMS

The aim of the visit was to provide USAID an opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable progress facilitated by the USAID RISE project, how the existing hub and spoke network led by NIMS integrates into ICMR's Anti microbial Resistance Surveillance Network and its pivotal role in shaping the anti-microbial resistance containment, NIMS officials said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

A team of senior officials from United States Agency for International Development (USAIDS) visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Tuesday to get firsthand experience of various public health initiatives being taken up at the tertiary hospital.

The delegation included Nidhi Bouri, Deputy Assistant Administrator of Global Health, USAID, USA, Michelle Lang-Alli, Director for office of Health, USAID, India, Vijay Paulraj, Senior Health System Strengthening Advisor, USAID, Bhavin Vadera, Infection Diseases Advisor, USAID India and Swati Kapur Communication and knowledge specialist, USAID, India.

A High Fidelity simulation skill lab was donated by USAID RISE to NIMS which consists of around 60 manikins costing about Rs 5 crore. It can be used to train faculty and medical students with real time experience in managing critical care, invasive treatments and procedures, intubation, maternal and paediatric advanced life support etc.

Senior NIMS officials including its Director, Dr Bherappa and others felicitated the USAID delegation.

