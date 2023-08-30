Hyderabad: Inauguration of NIMS Ayush Wellness Centre scheduled on 31 Aug

The centre will offer holistic treatment facilities by using standard protocols from broad-based system of medicine including Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Siddha and Naturopathy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: A first if its kind Integrated Ayush Health and Wellness Centre, aimed at providing holistic and affordable treatment options, will be inaugurated at Nizam‘s institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday.

The centre will offer holistic treatment facilities by using standard protocols from broad-based system of medicine including Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Siddha and Naturopathy.

The NIMS Ayush wellness centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to perform Ayurvedic and Naturopathy procedures and treatments under expert doctors from department of Ayush Telangana. As of now, doctors from Homeopathy and Unani will be available once in a week.

Few Ayurveda therapies to be made available include Kativasti, Greeva Vasthi Januvasti for knee, Ekangadhara Shirodhara, Nasya,Kukkutanda Nimba Pinda Sweda, Akshi Tarpana for eye, Matravasti, Merudandavasti, Udwartanam, Shastika Shali Pinda Swwedam ,Shirobhyangam, Pratisaraniya Abhyanga and Urovasti.

Therapies available in Naturopathy include full body massage, partial massage, lymphatic drainage massage, enema, steam bath and Yoga Therapy, Yoganidra, acupuncture, therapeutic Diet, Prescription Chest, Liver and Kidney Pack ,Ice Massage, Fomentation, Sutra Neti etc

Heath Minister, T Harish Rao will inaugurate the new facility on Thursday.