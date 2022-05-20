Hyderabad: Service of 34 MMTS trains cancelled

Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on May 21 and 22:

The cancelled MMTS trains include nine Lingampalli-Hyderabad services (Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140), nine Hyderabad-Lingampalli services (Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), seven

Falaknuma-Lingampalli services (Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), seven Lingampalli-Falaknuma services (Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192).

The other services cancelled on May 21 and 22 are Secunderabad-Lingampalli (Train No.47150) and Lingampalli-Secunderabad (Train No.47195), according to a press release.