Hyderabad: Several people fall sick after eating mandi

About 45 people including 12 belonging to one family complained of uneasiness and other health issues. About 40 people including children are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Hyderabad: Several people had fallen sick after eating food at a hotel in Mir Alam Mandi on Thursday night.According to reports, the customers had mandi at an eatery located at Mir Alam Mandi road on Thursday. Some people took parcels home.

“Since Friday, people are admitted in different hospitals and undergoing treatment,” said Ashraf, a family member of one of person who fell sick.

The people complained to the police took up enquiries and alerted the GHMC officials