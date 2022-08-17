Hyderabad: SFA inter-school championship from Oct 8

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Sports For All (SFA) is going to conduct the 10th edition of the Inter-School Multi-Sport SFA Championship at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium Gachibowli, Hyderabad from October 8 to 22.

The entry fee per participant will be Rs 700 for the first game and Rs 500 for the other games. The previous nine editions of the tournaments saw participation of over 1,30,000 students from 2,700 schools. SFA is an official partner for the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games and the upcoming Asian Games.

Nishit Shah, co-founder and Director of SFA said, “In today’s world after the pandemic sports and fitness got a great importance in our everyday life. Our vision is to make India a sporting country with a mission to make children enjoy the sports across the country”.

Samera Khan, chief marketing officer said, “We are using Technology to revolutionise sports at the grassroot level in India. The schools and children of Hyderabad will get access to the same kind of personalise digital profiles, match insights and statistics that we have provided for the athletes of Khelo India Games.”

“Providing access to the young athletes to wearable technology and comprehensive data about their own performances along with their match videos, we are paving the way for them to pursue their sporting dreams and perform to their full potential,” she added.