Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh lodges complaint over Shobha Yatra threat calls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 05:20 PM

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Sunday lodged a complaint with the police stating that he received an anonymous phone call, with the caller threatening to kill him.

Raja Singh filed the complaint with the Mangalhat police, stating the anonymous caller threatened to kill him if he took out a Shobha Yatra during Sri Ram Navami. The calls were from two numbers.

“I am not afraid of such threats. I will definitely take part in the Shobha Yatra. Let’s see who is going to stop me,”he said.

Singh also said he was receiving threat calls from Pakistan. “I have made several complaints of receiving the threat calls, but till now, no case was filed with an FIR,” he said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. In October last year too, Singh had lodged a complaint with the local police stating that he received calls threatening to harm him, his family and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Similar calls and messages on WhatsApp were reported by him in March last year too.