Hyderabad: SI job aspirant killed in road accident at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 32 year-old police sub inspector job aspirant who was returning home after appearing for the preliminary exam on Sunday died in a road accident at Jeedimetla.

Mara Anjaiah (32), a resident of Nallakunta had appeared for the test at MLR IT College in Dundigal and was returning home on his motorcycle around 1.45 p.m. “On reaching TSIIC signal at Jeedimetla, a water tanker coming from behind hit the bike and ran over Anjaiah who fell on the road. Death was instant for the man,” said Jeedimetla sub inspector, Manmadh Rao.

On receiving information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The family members of the man who visited the mortuary later in the evening told reporters that Anjaiah was seriously preparing for the police recruitment selection exam for and aimed to bag a job. Before leaving for the test in the morning, he had spoken to a few of his friends who wished him the best.

In evening, Anjaiah was to make it to the marriage of one of his brothers scheduled to be held in the city. The relatives were busy with the marriage when the news of Anjaiah’s death broke.