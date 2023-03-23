Hyderabad: SIT focuses on Group I exam paper leak

The TSPSC employer had allegedly received Group 1 paper from the prime suspect Praveen Kumar and allegedly provided it to at least 10 other persons who are working in different positions at TSPSC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak case are now focusing on the Group 1 exam paper leak.

A person, Suresh, who had worked with the TSPSC, had allegedly received the Group 1 paper from the prime suspect Praveen Kumar and allegedly provided it to at least 10 other persons who are working in different positions at TSPSC.

“All the 10 persons apart from Suresh had appeared in October last and qualified in the Group 1 prelims and started preparing for the main exam. Notices have been issued to persons connected with the case asking them to appear before us,” said a SIT official.

The police had already issued notice to all the ten persons whose names surfaced during the enquiry in last two days and asked them to appear before the SIT. The police suspect in a way similar to the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam paper leak case, some of the 10 persons might have sold it to other candidates and the number could be high.

“After questioning the 10 persons we will know about the other people who might be involved,” the official said adding it is not clear who paid how much to obtain the papers although the modus operandi of acquiring the paper from TSPSC appears similar.

Meanwhile the police continued to question the nine persons who were arrested in connection with the exam paper leak last week. The local court had granted five day custody to police for investigation. Teams of the police are taking them to different places to identify the persons with whom they had interacted and sold the question papers and collected money.

