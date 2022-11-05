Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatch gold chain from elderly woman at Meerpet

Published Date - 12:23 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Meerpet on Saturday morning.

The victim was walking on the road when the miscreants came towards her and snatched away a gold chain weighing around 11 tolas.

The incident happened in Sarvodaya colony in Meerpet police station limits.

The woman approached the police and soon on information a special team formed to identify and nab the offender.

The police are analyzing the feed of the surveillance cameras installed in the area.