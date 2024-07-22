Hyderabad: Skull found at Medchal creates panic among residents

The skull was found on the ground along with a slipper, a yellow saree with red border, a white bag and a red blouse, which were lying nearby.

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Athvelly village and surroundings in Medchal mandal in city suburbs on Monday after a skull was found at an isolated place by locals. The skull was found on the ground along with a slipper, a yellow saree with red border, a white bag and red blouse.

The Medchal police who reached the spot on receiving information sought help of forensic experts to crack the case. After the initial examination of the skull, the forensic experts said that the victim, possibly a woman, might have been murdered at least six months ago.

The police suspect that the victim might have been buried somewhere nearby and due to recent rains the skull surfaced. “A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the victim. After the identification process is done, we can ascertain how the victim died and follow it up,” Medchal Inspector, A Satyanarayana, said.

The police contacted all the police stations across the tri-commissionerates to check if any woman had gone missing in the last one year. Investigators are also hoping that the family members of the woman might approach them after they come across details about the victim’s clothes that were found at the spot. This will enable police to go for DNA analysis to confirm their kinship.