Hyderabad: Skywalk at Uppal Junction by Jan 2023

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:06 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Stretching to 640 mts, the much awaited skywalk is expected to be completed by this year-end or by the middle of January 2023.

Hyderabad: Adding to the long list of infrastructure facilities that have been reshaping Hyderabad and its suburbs beyond recognition in the recent years, one more key and innovative facility in the form of an loop type elevated walkway is getting ready at Uppal junction.

Taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, the centrally supported looped and elevated walkway at Uppal Junction will be integrated with Metro station at concourse level, bus stops, commercial/residential buildings on the other side.

Also Read Green drive for more lung space in Hyderabad

Stretching to 640 mts, the much awaited skywalk is expected to be completed by this year-end or by the middle of January 2023. It has typical width of 3 mt, 4 mt and bulge to 6 mt at few stretches, according to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) which is executing the project.

While the structural system include RCC foundation, the columns and deck is of steel structure and the roof material is multi-walled poly carbonate sheet with standing seam connection.

The skywalk has six entry and exit points. The Metro station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) theme park, the Warangal bus-stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station and the road opposite to Uppal Electrical substation are the hop-on stations.

The skywalk will get equipped with a host of facilities, which include eight lifts and 12 staircases facilitating pedestrian movement in multiple directions unlike conventional skywalks that allows passage from one end to the other.

Once ready and opened for use, the skywalk is expected to enhance pedestrian safety in addition to easing traffic congestion at the Uppal junction.