Hyderabad: Slaughter houses to remain closed on Holi

Retail beef shops within the limits of the GHMC will remain closed on March 29 on the account of Holi

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: All the cattle slaughter houses, retail beef shops within the limits of the GHMC will remain closed on March 29 on the account of Holi. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar requested the civid body wings concerned to instruct all respective officers to extend necessary cooperation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.

