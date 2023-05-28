Hyderabad: Software professional becomes victim of chain snatching

On information the police reached the spot and started efforts to tracedown the offenders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:56 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: A software professional became the latest victim of chain snatching after two scooter borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from him at Chaitanyapuri early on Sunday.

Linga Sai Prasad (25), a resident of Uppal, was standing along with his friend Pavan at Chaitanyapuri cross roads when two persons snatched away a gold chain weighing four tolas and fled.

A case is registered.