Hyderabad: Software professional becomes victim of chain snatching

Hyderabad: A software professional became the latest victim of chain snatching after two scooter borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from him at Chaitanyapuri early on Sunday.
Linga Sai Prasad (25), a resident of Uppal, was standing along with his friend Pavan at Chaitanyapuri cross roads when two persons snatched away a gold chain weighing four tolas and fled.
On information the police reached the spot and started efforts to tracedown the offenders.
A case is registered.