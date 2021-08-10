Hyderabad: Special offer for Covaxin in Apollo Hospitals from Aug 12-21

Under the special freedom offer, Apollo Hospitals will offer the Covaxin vaccine at a no profit cost price of Rs.1,250.

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Apollo Hospitals has come up with a special freedom offer for Covaxin vaccine.

Under the special freedom offer, Apollo Hospitals will offer the Covaxin vaccine at a no profit cost price of Rs.1,250 without any additional service charge as against the government capped price of Rs.1,410, a press release said.

The freedom offer for Covaxin, which will be valid on both first and second vaccine dose, will be available at all Apollo vaccination centres from 8 am to 8 pm from August 12 to August 21. For details visit https://bit.ly/VACAP247 .

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .