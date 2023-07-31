Hyderabad: Speed limits on ORR fixed

Accordingly, the maximum speed on lane 1 and lane 2 of the ORR has been increased from 100 kmph (kilometer per hour) to 120 kmph while the maximum speed on lane 3 and lane 4 will be 80 kmph and minimum speed will be 40 kmph.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police through a notification on Monday fixed the new speed limits for motorists on the 158-kilometre Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Accordingly, the maximum speed on lane 1 and lane 2 of the ORR has been increased from 100 kmph (kilometer per hour) to 120 kmph while the maximum speed on lane 3 and lane 4 will be 80 kmph and minimum speed will be 40 kmph. The minimum speed limit for lane 1 (which is the nearest to the median) and lane 2 has been set at 80 kmph.

The police stated that faster moving vehicles should move in right lanes (lane 1 and 2) and slow moving vehicles should move in left lanes (lane 3 and 4) within the fixed speed limits. Heavy vehicles should move in lane 3 or lane 4 only.

All vehicles which change their speed shall have to go to the lane having the concerned speed range and no zigzag movement between the lanes is permitted.

All vehicles that want to change lanes should do so only after using indicator lights and all precautions shall be taken while changing lanes.

The police further stated that no vehicle shall stop on any of the four lanes of ORR and no passenger vehicles shall stop on ORR and pick up passengers. The police said that pedestrians are not permitted to walk on any stretch of ORR.

The police also banned entry of two and three wheelers and seven seater auto rickshaws on the ORR. Also, wrong side driving, entry from exit roads and exit from entry roads is banned.

Cyberabad Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra said that decision to revise speed limits was taken with the purpose of ensuring safety for all permitted forms of transportation, reducing confusion and provide a comfortable passageway and bringing about driving discipline.