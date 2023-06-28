Speed limit increase on ORR: Signages, road markings to be modified, assures official

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:34 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: In response to a tweet highlighting the discrepancy between the increased speed limit on the 158-km Outer Ring Road and the outdated signages indicating a maximum speed of 100 km per hour, Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, has assured the public that the necessary modifications and updates will be made within the next two days.

The decision to increase the speed limit to 120 km per hour on the Outer Ring Road was announced on Tuesday. However, it came to the attention of a vigilant Twitter user that the existing signboards still displayed the old speed limit.

Arvind Kumar acknowledged the concern raised on social media and promptly addressed the issue. He assured the public that the necessary changes to the signages and road markings would be carried out within the next two days, ensuring compliance with the updated speed limit.

The decision to increase the maximum speed to 120/hr was taken today .. signages and road markings shall be modified / updated in next couple of days https://t.co/CqZTM5FXLN — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 27, 2023

The ORR is an eight-lane access-controlled freeway with four lanes on each side. Till now, on the first two lanes, the maximum speed limit permitted was 100 kmph and for the third and fourth lanes, the maximum speed limit is 80 kmph. The speed limit now has been revised from 100 kmph to 120 kmph in the first two-lanes.