Hyderabad rains: Immediate repairs initiated for pothole-plagued ORR stretch

The deteriorated road conditions have raised concerns among commuters and motorists, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:51 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: In response to the incessant rains that have wreaked havoc on the Shamirpet-Medchal-Patancheru stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), on Thursday, has launched an urgent initiative to address issue.

According to the tweet by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar, the HMDA has already commenced repair work on the pothole-laden section of the ORR, extending from Shamirpet to Medchal and further up to Patancheruvu, with a focus on Exit 1.

The repairs are aimed at making the road safer and more drivable in the immediate term, providing relief to the commuters facing the brunt of the damaged road.

“The pothole patches, due to incessant rains, especially on the stretch from Shamirpet-Medchal- Patancheru upto exit 1 on ORR are taken up for repairs immediately,” he tweeted.

Addressing the long-term plans for the ORR stretch, Arvind Kumar further revealed that the entire road would undergo an overlay of Bituminous Tar (BT) soon after the rainy season subsides.