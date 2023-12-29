Hyderabad: Spurious drug racket busted, stocks worth Rs 26 lakh seized

The DCA officials took assistance of police to trace the location of Puvvada Lakshman and caught him in Dilsukhnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted raids at various locations in Hyderabad on Friday and busted a spurious/counterfeit drug racket of fake antibiotics, hypertension and cholesterol medicines, analgesics and seized stocks worth Rs 26 lakh.

DCA Director General, V B Kamalasan Reddy said on receipt of information about spurious drugs coming to Hyderabad through a courier shipping company, Trackon Couriers, the DCA team carried out raids at courier offices at Dilsukhnagar and Uppal and found two parcels each weighing 14.5 kg and 13.34 kg. The parcels, which claimed to contain machine parts, were booked at Kashipur, Uttarakhand by Amar Pharmaceuticals, Kashipur to Puvvada Lakshman from Hyderabad.

The DCA officials took assistance of police to trace the location of Puvvada Lakshman and caught him in Dilsukhnagar. Later, raids were carried out at Sri Venkateswara Enterprises, Lakshman’s godown at Disukhnagar. On questioning, Lakshman revealed the names of his accomplices Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander of Saidabad.

The seized spurious/counterfeit drugs included fake medicines which were falsely labeled under the names of reputed companies like Sun Pharma (Rosuvas 10 tablets used in the treatment of High cholesterol), Glenmark Pharma (Telma H Tablets, Telma 40 Tablets used in the treatment of Hypertension), Aristo Pharmaceuticals (Monocef-O 200 Tablets – Antibiotic), Torrent Pharma (Chymoral Forte used to relieve pain and swelling).

Two varieties of antibiotics MPOD-200 Tablets (Cefpodoxime Proxetil and Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets) and MEXCLAV 625 Tablets (Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate, Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets) labeled as manufactured by Meg Lifesciences, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, a fictitious company, were also seized.