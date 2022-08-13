Hyderabad: St. Andrews celebrates Foundation Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: St. Andrews High School, Bowenpally celebrated the 37th Foundation Day on Saturday.

The occasion marked the investiture of the newly elected Senior and Junior School cabinet for the year 2022-23. The ceremony included the march past of the cabinet, the various houses, the Cadets of the N.C.C.4 Telangana Battalion and the St.Andrews School Band.

These were followed by enthralling cultural programmes. Students of Class 4 displayed the drill ‘SUNTERRA’, which signified the sun’s energy in life to succeed and thrive. Then followed a skit on ‘Effective Leadership’ enacted by students of the senior school. The students of the middle school put up a show titled, ‘EUDAIMONIA’, synchronizing music and dance with a splash of colour.

The school toppers in class 10 and class 12, for the academic year 2021-22, were awarded for their exceptional performance. Teachers who completed their 25 years of dedicated service were also felicitated.

Chief Guest, Captain PS Vombatkere, judges, Subedar Bachitar Singh and Subedar Hira Singh, Husein Dohadwala and GVS Prasad, managing board members, were present.