Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s PG college organises international conference on SDGs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: The St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College organised the International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Opportunities, Challenges, and Future at The Plaza, Begumpet, from March 31 to April 1.

The second day of the conference began with a panel discussion on Industry Evolution from 1.0 to 5.0. The Session Chair Dr. Angela Susan Mathew, Associate Dean, Rajagiri Business School, Kochi, Moderator, Panelist Prof. C.S. Laxmi, IPE, Hyderabad, Vijay Kumar Maccha Sustainability, Climate Change & CSR Professional Mentor and Guide, and other industry experts and academicians took part in the panel discussion.

Several questions such as why is it important to discuss on Industry 5.0, what are the thoughts about Industry 5.0, and how the business strategy is changing and skillsets required in Industry 5.0, have come up for discussion. Participants who submitted the research papers were allowed to present various themes on Industry 5.0.

Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance and Dean, Indian Institute of Finance, NCR, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Murugesan, Global Head HR – GBS (Head – HR – DSM India), and others spoke about sustainable development goals.

