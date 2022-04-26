Hyderabad startup Grene Robotics partners with Texas firm

Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based robotics and autonomous technology startup Grene Robotics has partnered with Technologix Global, a Texas-based technology company to deliver its autonomous enterprise solutions in the US market. Under this engagement, the two companies have agreed to work together to deliver Grene Robotics’ autonomous solutions developed on the GreneOS platform for enterprise customers in the US market.

Grene Robotics CEO and founder Kiran Penumacha said, “by joining hands with them, we aim to expand our presence in the global market and offer autonomous enterprise solutions to help organisations adopt digital unification and replace mundane and repetitive tasks with innovative work, freeing the people to perform value-based tasks that focus on fostering empathy and decision-making.”

Technologix Global Founder Harish Penumatsa said, “With Grene Robotics, we have the advantage of offering autonomous and unmanned robotic systems for the enterprise market that will help them augment their revenue streams and reduce their OPEX.”