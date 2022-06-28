Hyderabad: Stolen Shih Tzu puppy returned after theft goes viral on social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The two-month-old Shih Tzu puppy, which was stolen from Nagarjuna Nagar in Ameerpet on Saturday, was found safe after four days on Tuesday, with the yet to be identified ‘abductors’ quietly leaving him back from where they had taken him.

Punjagutta police said with the pictures and videos of the puppy being stolen going viral on social media platforms, apart from the police team searching for it, the persons who stole it could have got scared and left him back exactly from where they had taken him on Saturday.

“They would not have expected the response after the pet being stolen, starting from police complaint, details of the puppy going viral on social media and the police action. Fearing consequences, they left the pet at the spot in the afternoon,” the Punjagutta police said.

It was on Saturday afternoon that the puppy, which was playing in front of the house, was stolen by an unidentified couple. Radha Swamy, the owner of the puppy, approached the Punjagutta police saying that the pet was stolen and also submitted footage from CCTV cameras installed near their home, which showed a woman picking up the puppy and hiding it under her dupatta before leaving the place on a scooter.

Based on the complaint lodged on Sunday, the Punjagutta police had booked a case and started investigating.

The Shih Tzu is a popular and exotic breed originating from Tibet which has become very popular among families across the country.