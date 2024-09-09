Laxman welcomes HC directions on MLA defections

Laxman said his party welcomed the direction given by the HC to the Assembly Secretary to place the pending disqualification pleas before the Speaker immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 05:06 PM

File photo of BJP Rajya Sabha member Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman welcomed the directions of the High Court on the disqualification petitions filed by the BRS against MLAs Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkata Rao, who defected to the Congress party.

Reacting to the order of the High Court on Monday, Laxman said his party welcomed the direction given by the High Court to the Assembly Secretary to place the pending disqualification pleas before the Speaker immediately and obtain a time schedule to decide on them within four weeks. The BJP never encourages defections and always asks the leaders to first resign from the MLA post before joining the party, he claimed.

“It’s a shame to win on a party symbol and join another party without resigning from the post. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was defeated by just one vote. We never tried to do horse trading to grab power. BJP is a principled party,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress government on its failure to implement poll promises, the senior BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had brought Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to divert the attention of the people from his government’s failure to implement crop loan waiver and other guarantees . “Congress has deceived the farmers by partially implementing the crop loan waiver. Not even 40 percent of the farmers received crop loan waiver amounts,”he alleged.