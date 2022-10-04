Hyderabad: Street Cause organises musical night on occasion of Navaratri

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:44 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

The musical fest had participants relishing their time grooving with the beat of Dandiya, dhol, and DJ. The event event was partnered with Sree Lalitha events.

Hyderabad: As part of its fund raising activity, Street Cause, the student-run NGO in Hyderabad that works for the betterment of the society, organised Fusion D3, a musical night on the occasion of Navaratri at Vaishnavi Cricket Academy, Uppal.

The musical fest had participants relishing their time grooving with the beat of Dandiya, dhol, and DJ. The event event was partnered with Sree Lalitha events.

The chief guests for the event including Abhimanika Yadav, Mrs.Universe Intelligence 2017, Shilpa Reddy, television anchor, Abheeram, lead actor ‘Neetho’, and Sai Kiran Reddy, appreciated the efforts of Street Cause and assured their support.