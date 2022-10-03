Hyderabad: Man sets ablaze two wheeler after police stop for wrongside driving

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:53 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

An irate motorist set ablaze his motorcycle after being stopped for a traffic violation at Maitrivanam, Ameerpet on Monday evening.

The man, identified as S Ashok, who runs a mobile phone store at Ameerpet was driving in wrong direction when a traffic cop stopped him on noticing the violation. The man had an argument with the traffic police and later took out fuel from his vehicle and set it ablaze.

“The man went into his shop, brought a bottle of fuel and poured it on his vehicle before setting it ablaze,” Hyderabad traffic police, said.

The traffic police informed the local law and order police who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Traffic police officials maintained that the driver of the vehicle is a habitual traffic violator. “During the course of a routine check for traffic violation, traffic police found him coming in wrong direction and stopped him. The bike was stopped because driver was driving in the wrong direction, which is dangerous to him and others also,” traffic police officials said.

In a press release the traffic officials said the police is enforcing traffic laws for the safety of commuters and taking strict action against commuters who are not following traffic rules.