Hyderabad: Theft at Telangana Football Association office

Hyderabad: The officials of the Telangana Football Association were in a rude shock when they opened their office at the LB Stadium on Monday only to find their eight trophies and players’ kit being robbed.

The TFA secretary GP Palguna said that the trophies worth Rs 50,000 and players’ kits worth Rs 10,000 were missing from their office. “When or office boy came to the office for cleaning and opened the main gate, he observed that the door was opened and he informed me. When I came to office ,we saw the items being stolen,” he said in a complaint registered at the Saifabad police station. A case was registered and is being investigated.

