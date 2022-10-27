Hyderabad: Student ends life by jumping off building at Saroornagar

Hyderabad: A ninth standard girl student allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Saroornagar on Thursday.

According to the police, a 14-year-old girl who was studying in a residential school located at Saroornagar went to the third floor of the school building and jumped. On coming to know about it, the staff rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police on information reached the spot and booked a case. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the girl ending her life.

Enquiries with students at the school revealed the girl was not interacting with friends and was reportedly depressed over some issues. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for postmortem examination.