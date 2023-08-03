Hyderabad: Student injured in road accident at Bowenpally dies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

A degree student, who was grievously injured after being run over by a DCM on Wednesday at Bowenpally, has died while undergoing treatment on Thursday

Hyderabad: A degree student Vaishnavi, who was grievously injured after being run over by a DCM on Wednesday at Bowenpally, has died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

The victim who was pursuing her degree from a private college was travelling on a two-wheeler along with her father Vijay Kumar, when a DCM hit their vehicle near Priyadarshini Hotel on Wednesday morning. Vijay Kumar was driving while Vaishnavi was riding pillion.

Vaishnavi came under the rear wheels of the DCM and sustained serious injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the police said. Her father Vijay Kumar also sustained injuries in the accident.

The police took into custody the driver and registered a case.

