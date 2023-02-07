Hyderabad: Realtor murdered at Bowenpally

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023
A realtor was murdered at his house in Bowenpally in the city on Tuesday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 7 February 23
Hyderabad: A realtor was murdered at his house in Bowenpally in the city on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mohammed Siddiqui, a resident of Dilkushnagar in Bowenpally was allegedly having property related issues with some persons.

On Tuesday evening, some persons came to the house of Siddiqui and killed him after attacking with lethal weapons.

On information, Bowenpally reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.

Police suspect that a person from old city Barkas might have planned and executed the murder.

