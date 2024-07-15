Hyderabad: Student leaders detained ahead of ‘Chalo Secretariat’ rally

The police swooped down on hostels at Osmania University, Ashoknagar, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad and other places and took the student leaders into custody.

15 July 2024

Hyderabad: Several key leaders hailing from different students unions were taken into preventive custody in the city ahead of the ‘Chalo Secretariat‘, program planned on Monday.

The protest call was given demanding the postponement of Group-II and III exams, and the District Selection Committee (DSC) test to recruit teachers, by unemployed youth associations and students unions.

Following the ‘Secretariat Seige’ call hundreds of policemen have been deployed around Secretariat and roads leading to it. The police placed barricades and are conducting thorough checking on the roads leading to Secretariat.

Meanwhile, several students gathered at Ashoknagar to march towards the Secretariat. The police are deployed in huge numbers at Ashoknagar to foil the attempts of the protesters. A large number of women students are also expected to participate in the program.