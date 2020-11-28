Hyderabad: Study UK Virtual Fair on December 5

Students can attend seminars delivered by the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and the British Council for information on living and studying in the UK and scholarships

Hyderabad: British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting a ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on December 5. Prospective students can meet representatives from UK institutions to learn about the wide range of academic courses and programmes available in the UK.

According to a press release on Friday, representatives from over 40 UK universities will be present at the fair to interact directly with students and provide them guidance on university selection, subject selection and application processes. Prospective students can also learn more about the newly introduced Graduate Route, it said.

Students can attend seminars delivered by the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) and the British Council for information on living and studying in the UK and scholarships. For registration, visit the link https://in.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/study-uk-dec-virtual-fair-2020 . For more information, visit https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/events/virtual-fair

