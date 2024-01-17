Hyderabad: Successful kidney transplant on 37-year-old patient at Virinchi Hospital

Such kidney transplants with different blood group compatibility, which had to be taken-up because of the absence of blood-group matched donor, are known as ABO incompatible.

Hyderabad: Nephrologists at Virinchi Hospital on Wednesday announced successful kidney transplantation on a 37-year-old patient Raman Kumar Singh from Jamtara,

Jharkhand, who received the donor kidney from his elder sister with a different blood group.

Despite the risks associated with this approach, including donor organ failure, the patient’s strong desire for transplantation and robust familial support prompted a strategic discussion between the nephrology team and the patient’s family.

The surgery was conducted successfully and so far no major complications were noticed, Head, Nephrology, Dr K S Nayak, who led the surgery, said.

To ensure optimal outcomes, the patient underwent a comprehensive pre-transplant evaluation, including genetic and complement antibody analyses, and received potent immunosuppressive drugs. The patient responded to treatment and was discharged home with normal kidney function within 2 weeks.

Post-transplant, the management of the patient demands vigilant monitoring and swift intervention to mitigate complications and preserve graft function.

Senior nephrologists including Dr Naveen Kumar Mattewada and Dr Naveen Medi were also part of the surgical team.