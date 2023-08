Pig Kidney Transplanted Into Human | Robert Montgomery, NYU Langone Health | Medical Advancements

In an extraordinary feat in the field of medicine, NYU Langone Health has just revealed a groundbreaking accomplishment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical achievement, NYU Langone Health recently announced the successful transplantation of a pig kidney into a brain dead patient.