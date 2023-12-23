Congress govt must align policies with its promises: Dasoju

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:14 AM, Sat - 23 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on shift in the administrative priorities of the Congress government in Telangana, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure that his decisions and policies were aligned with the election promises of his party.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister he said that he had raised new concerns with moves to discard ambitious projects such as Dharani, the Raidurgam-Airport Metro project and the Pharma city.

Sravan defended the need for borrowings in the initial years of new State and said the rapid strides made by the State inevitably called for loans. He urged the government to investigate if mistakes were made in the past but cautioned against hindering the development process. Telangana‘s debt may be in the order of Rs 6 lakh crore, but the State had emerged number one in terms of welfare and infrastructural development compared to all other states.

The BRS leader added that when you talk about debts, you need to talk about assets created at the same time. In the year 2014, the State budget was Rs 1,00,637 crore. But by 2023, the State budget has increased to Rs 2,77,690 crore. The land under cultivation was only 1. 31 crore acres in 2014, but today it rose to 2.20 crore acres. From a situation where the rice production was only 68 lakh tonnes, it registered a big growth registering 2.7 crore tonnes, he stressed.