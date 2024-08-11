Hyderabad: Suchitra Model United Nations 6.0 Concludes on a high note

Themed 'Voices R.I.S.E, Solutions Soar', the two-day conference brought together the delegates to tackle pressing global issues, fostering a sense of global unity and responsibility.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of the Suchitra Academy’s Model United Nations (MUN) conference concluded on a high note with participation of over 290 delegates from across the region and beyond.

The delegates engaged in spirited debates across multiple committees, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Joint Crisis Committee (JCC), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), and the International Press (IP).

“Suchitra MUN 6.0 was more than just a conference, it was a transformative platform where young leaders honed their diplomatic skills, forged lasting friendships, and contributed to a better world,” said Deepa Kapoor, Principal of Suchitra Academy.