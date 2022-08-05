Hyderabad: Sunday-Funday to restart at Tank Bund from August 14

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The popular Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund will be revived from August 14 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The decision to start the event again was taken following a suggestion made to MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao during the ‘Ask KTR’ session on Twitter.

The Sunday-Funday programme which was started in 2021 turned out to be a hit with people enjoying band performances, cultural activities and games. With the entire Tank Bund stretch made traffic free during the programme hours, people in large numbers used to come for a leisurely stroll and enjoy the snacks. It was not held for last several weeks owing to several reasons including Covid-19 restrictions.