MDA Commissioner reviews ORR drains, commends desilting efforts, and emphasizes vigilance during heavy rains

During the inspection, Ahmed reviewed the current conditions of the drains and noted that the desilting work has been effectively completed, with no waterlogging observed despite the heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: Following the red alert for heavy rains across Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed conducted an inspection of vulnerable locations along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The key areas such as Kollur Junction, Mallampet, and Shamirpet, which faced waterlogging last year, were inspected by the Commissioner, accompanied by HGCL CGM Ravindra, IRB Engineers, and other officials.

The Metropolitan Commissioner provided several key suggestions to the maintenance agency, M/s IRB, and other officials to ensure continued smooth operations. He emphasized the importance of proactive maintenance, urging the teams to remain vigilant during periods of heavy rainfall.

Ahmed instructed that all necessary precautions, including the deployment of dewatering pumps, excavators, and other machinery, be kept ready to address any emergent situations. Additionally, he stressed the need to increase patrolling teams along the ORR to assist vehicles in need and to display Rain Alert messages on Variable Message Sign (VMS) boards to warn road users.

The Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the timely and efficient completion of the desilting works, which have significantly improved water drainage and prevented traffic disruptions.