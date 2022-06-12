Hyderabad: Sutraa’s curtain raiser a super hit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Sutraa is all set to present an exciting show in Hyderabad from 21-23 June at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

This season’s fashion and lifestyle exhibition has been titled ‘Monsoon Special’, and will showcase creative designer wear, bridal wear, jewellery and other accessories.

Chief organisers of Sutraa, Monica and Umesh Madhyan, said, “Sutraa is going to be back with a bang. This exclusive exhibition of fashion, glamour and style is being held on a larger scale with more focus on fashion and lifestyle shopping experience.”

All Covid-19 protocols and guidelines will be adhered to during the three-day extravaganza.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .