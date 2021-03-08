Hyderabad sweats as mercury soars

On Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed temperatures above 37 degree Celsius with Ameerpet recording the highest of 37.4 degree Celsius.

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Weeks before the arrival of April, a peak summer month, denizens have started to sweat and swear at the weather with mercury starting to rise considerably.

For the last week, the city has been experiencing humid conditions, making it difficult to cope with the afternoons in particular. And the prevailing conditions hint at the possibility of temperatures getting into 40 degree Celsius range in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed temperatures above 37 degree Celsius with Ameerpet recording the highest of 37.4 degree Celsius, followed by Khairatabad (37.3 degrees), Begumpet (37.2 degrees) and BHEL (37 degrees).

Though temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be similar to other parts of the State, compared to northern parts of Telangana, the mercury levels here could be more comfortable. Districts such as Karimnagar, Khammam, Adilabad and Nalgonda are most prone to heatwaves during April and May.

According to weathermen, usually March witnesses a little hot and dry weather conditions and beginning from April, there would be a gradual change in weather conditions with a significant rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

Across the State, temperatures in districts such as Mancherial, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Kamareddy have been inching closer to 40 degree Celsius and the day temperature could rise further in coming days.

During the last 24 hours, maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Asifnagar and the lowest temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius was reported at BHEL. In the State, maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Velganoor in Mancherial, while Arli in Adilabad registered lowest of 13.8 degree Celsius.

According to Met Department, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures could hover between 19 degree Celsius to 20 degree Celsius in the next five days.