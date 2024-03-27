Telangana braces for a long summer, temperature in city and rural areas touch 40 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, the maximum daytime temperature in Hyderabad was 40.5 degrees C, which was recorded at Adarsh Nagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Published Date - 27 March 2024

Hyderabad: People in Hyderabad are getting an early taste of what looks like a long summer with mercury starting to consistently touch 40 degrees Celsius.

With the month of March almost coming to an end, it is time to brace for the typical dry heat of derabad in the months of April and May when day-time temperatures will consistently cross the 40-degree Celsius mark.

The Khairatabad region recorded a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius while city outskirts like Moinabad in Rangareddy district a maximum of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Mercury, however, hovered between 38 degrees Celsius and 38.9 degrees Celsius in the rest of the regions of the city. On its part, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, in a forecast, said that the morning time maximum temperatures will consistently rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming five days.

In the next seven days, severe heat will grip the rural parts of Telangana with maximum temperature likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the urban centres of Telangana like Hyderabad, and Warangal, the maximum day time temperatures will hover between 41 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The rural parts of Telangana have already started experiencing intense heat with temperatures rising consistently and hovering at around 42 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius.

Some of the regions in districts that bore the brunt of the intense heat include Nizam abad, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Kumaram Bheem, Rangareddy and Wanaparthy where temperatures remained between 41 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.