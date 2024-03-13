Mercury soars in Hyderabad: Begum Bazar, Monda Market hit hardest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 05:44 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As temperatures soar, Hyderabad experienced scorching heat on Wednesday, with localities like Begum Bazar and Monda Market bearing the brunt of the intense weather conditions.

According to reports from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the mercury shot up to 40 degrees Celsius, with Begum Bazar recording 40.7 degrees Celsius and Monda close behind at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The scorching heat extended its grip across various parts of the city, with localities such as Nacharam, Seethaphalmandi, Saroornagar, and Moul Ali also experiencing temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius.

The situation was no different in neighboring districts, where temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius. Gudapur in Nalgonda recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, while Chandur and Pebbair, in Wanaparthy district, saw temperatures reaching 40.9 degrees Celsius. Districts including Adilabad, Khammam, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Siddipet also grappled with severe heat conditions.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Development Planning Society issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and nearly all other districts in the state for the next three days.

Hyd max temperatures (Wednesday)

Begum Bazar – 40.7 degrees Celsius

Mondamarket – 40.2 degrees Celsius

Nacharam – 39.5 degrees Celsius

Asifnagar – 39.5 degrees Celsius

Seethaphalmandi – 39.2 degrees Celsius

Patigadda – 39.1 degrees Celsius