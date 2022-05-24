Hyderabad: Swimming pool in Ameerpet reopens after two years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Source: Twitter/Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Hyderabad: The swimming pool at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, Ameerpet which remained closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed its operations on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government has taken up a series of measures to promote sports and provided many opportunities to sports persons.

He instructed the officials to take up the fencing works at the pool immediately and later interacted with the children and took their feedback about the sports facilities.

