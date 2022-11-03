| Hyderabad Taking Sides To Be Staged At Rangbhoomi Spaces On Nov 5 6

Hyderabad: Written by Ronald Harwood and directed by Atul Kumar, ‘Taking Sides’ – a play by Mumbai’s The Company Theatre – will be staged on November 5 and 6 at 7.30 pm at Rangbhoomi Spaces.

The play is set in post-World War II Germany, during the period of ‘denazification’. While on the surface the play is about the investigation of a world-famous music conductor of that time – Wilhelm Furtwangler – it takes on larger discussions and motifs spanning music, art, culture, life, politics, morality, ethics, and more.

