Cat show in Hyderabad on November 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Feline Club of India, an organisation formed by cat enthusiasts four years ago, is hosting a Cat Competition Show in Hyderabad this Sunday, November 6.

Hyderabad: Attention cat parents! Somebody has finally curated a special event for all the cats and cat mamas in the city. A fun-filled day with your little monster awaits you and it’s your time to show off your cool pet to the world.

The event presents an opportunity to meet fellow cat parents and let your pets meet up with other cats. It starts at 10 in the morning at HF Convention in Rajendra Nagar. One can book tickets for the event at the Feline Club of India website or at BookMyShow. Entry for school children is free.

If you want to enter the competition with your cat, you will have to make prior registration with the organisation. Over nine cat breeds are expected to attend the event and participants will be judged by international experts.

In addition to the competition, expert sessions, photo booths, and networking sessions are arranged in collaboration with leading brands from the pet industry.

The club recently conducted a registration drive in the city where they enrolled participants for the competition. Apart from Hyderabad, they plan to conduct similar events across the country.

For more participation, contact +91 99226 24892, or +91 91307 04436.

