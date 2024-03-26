Hyderabad task force nabs 9 for cell tower equipment theft, Rs. 60 lakhs recovered

The arrested persons formed into a gang and had stolen the equipment from different work sites in the city and sold to some Uttar Pradesh based scrap dealers, said a police official.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force caught nine persons who were allegedly stealing cell phone tower equipment and recovered property worth Rs. 60 lakhs from them.

The gang was involved in 12 cases in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.