Hyderabad Task Force nabs two with 1.17 kg ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team on Wednesday caught two persons who were allegedly in possession of ganja and seized 1.17 kg of the contraband from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Imran Khan (29) and Syed Feroz Ali (25) of Madannapet and found them carrying 1.17 kg of ganja procured from some source.

They reportedly were planning to sell it to their customers at Bhavaninagar, said the police.

The two persons along with the seized property were handed over to the Bhavaninagar police station for further action.