Hyderabad Task Force raids brothel at hotel in Abids

The police rescued 16 women, and arrested four clients and two organizers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 11:46 AM

Hyderabad: In major operation, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team raided a hotel at Abids Road from where a brothel was being run.

On a tip off, the police raided the hotel and found the organizers were bringing women and girls from different States and pushing them into prostitution. The main organizer is Akhil Pahelwan of Amberpet.

All the persons along with the property were handed over to the Abids Road police station for further action.