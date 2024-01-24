Hyderabad Task Force raids Banjara Hills Hotel, arrests 13 for gambling

On a tip off, the police team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, raided a room in the hotel and found the 13 persons playing the card game.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided an upscale hotel at Banjara Hills Road No 4, and caught 13 persons including two women who were playing cards and gambling.

The police found the organizers had handed over coins each valued at Rs. 1,000 to the participants.

Using the coins, the participants were gambling. All of them are businessmen from the city and frequented Goa and other cities to play card, said officials.

The 13 persons along with the property were handed over to the Banjara Hills police station for further action.