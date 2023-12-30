Two hit by speeding train killed in Hyderabad

Fatalities Reported as Speeding Train Strikes Two on Bhavaninagar Railway Tracks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons died allegedly after being hit by a speeding train on the railway tracks in Bhavaninagar in the old city on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Arif Patel and Syed Imran, both from the neighbourhood.

Police sources said preliminary enquiries and the account of eye witnesses indicate that the incident occurred when the duo was having an argument over an unknown matter while standing on the railway track near Talab Katta. There were few other persons who fled from the spot.

On receiving information, the Bhavaninagar police and the Government Railway Police reached the spot and inspected.

The Railway police are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

According to locals, there have been many incidents of fights, group clashes by youngsters under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the railway tracks in the past. There were also incidents of murders and suicides.

Local public representatives inspected the spot on Saturday and requested the police to take up thorough investigation.