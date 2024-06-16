| Hyderabad Tcs Employees Take Part In 3k Run As A Part Of World Blood Donation Day

Organised by TCS and Apollo Hospitals, the 3K run/walk was aimed at raising awareness about the critical need for blood donation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 03:42 PM

Hyderabad: Over 1,500 employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), health enthusiasts, care givers and public health advocates turned-up to take part on a 3K special run/walk held with the theme “Walk. Donate. Repeat” on Sunday at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

Organised by TCS and Apollo Hospitals on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day, the 3K run/walk was aimed at raising awareness about the critical need for blood donation, encourage regular contributions and create a community of donors, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Apollo Hospitals, CEO (Telangana) Tejaswi Rao and Dr Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services (Telangana), said, “The theme, is aimed to encourage people to donate blood regularly. Every drop counts, and together, we can save countless lives.”

TCS Regional Head Challa Nag along with Srikanth Surampudi , Head of TCS Hyderabad HR said, “TCS is honored to support this noble cause. We believe in the power of community and the impact of collective efforts.”